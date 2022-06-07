Electric vehicle advocate encouraging Kentuckians to go gasless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Record-high gas prices have some looking for alternative ways to save a buck on travel.

One way is an electric vehicle or EV. Although EV advocate Michael Proctor isn’t thumbing his nose at other drivers, he wants to spread the word on another option, encouraging people to go electric.

“We’re paying about two cents a mile to drive our cars and, at $5 a gallon, you’re paying 25 cents a mile to drive a car that gets 25 miles a gallon.

He says there are 200 plus charging stations throughout the commonwealth and juicing up won’t be an issue for his Tesla

“With the number of chargers we have, and the fact I can charge at home, we’ll be able to take care of business with no anxiety at all,” Proctor said.

Proctor is a board member of Evolve KY. Evolve KY promotes the adoption of electric vehicles and charging stations. Proctor says the legislation he says involving electric vehicles could use a tune-up.

Proctor says there are some roadblocks on the road to going full EV. These include a shortage of computer chips for production and a lack of state tax incentives for purchasing an EV.

Proctor also believes EV users are double taxed. Once through paying annual car taxes and a three percent excise tax to use electricity at a business.

If he gets electric charging stations in before July 1, the current legislation would be grandfathered, and the excise tax wouldn’t exist. Proctor wants 12 more charging stations around the state installed before July.

“We want to make sure they understand what’s at stake here and give them all the information they need to make a decision as rapidly as they feel they can make it,” Proctor said.

On his latest car charge, Proctor paid $1.32 to go 40 miles. He says EVs currently only make up one percent of the vehicles on the road in Kentucky.

