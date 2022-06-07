Advertisement

Baptist Health Richmond hosts drive-by celebration for cancer survivors

In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, Baptist Health Richmond held a drive-by celebration...
In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, Baptist Health Richmond held a drive-by celebration for survivors(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, Baptist Health Richmond held a drive-by celebration for survivors, giving out flowers and smiles as the team encourages those to fight and keep living life to the fullest.

“Well, you know of course the pandemic has been tough and I can imagine those that have it even tougher that are immunocompromised and are on their journey to survivorship of cancer. It’s just a little bit of an extra special treat this year, getting everyone to come out and seeing everyone come out,” said Mendy Blair, the vice president and chief nursing officer of Baptist Health Richmond.

This is the second year that Baptist Health Richmond has put on this event. Mendy Blair said survivorship starts the moment they get the diagnosis, and just waking up each day is another step in the fight.

“I think survivor, you know I don’t know the textbook definition of it, but I can tell you a survivor is everybody that has the energy, the ability to fight and the willingness to move along in their journey each and every single day,” Blair said.

Baptist Health Richmond said seeing the smiling faces of their patients who continue to fight make their job all worth it in the end.

“That’s what makes the healthcare team more motivated. As we watch, we know where we can encourage. I think it just kind of helps us a little bit more and it gives us a little lift because we are trying to come along and fight with them,” Blair said.

Baptist Health Richmond hopes to continue this every year to celebrate all who undergo and continue to fight.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Lawrence Lucus
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

Latest News

Backroads of Appalachia to launch app that will benefit tourism in EKY
Johnny Cox at Perry County Senior Center.
Former UK Basketball player Johnny Cox remembers time playing, winning national title
Width restrictions on Mountain Parkway in Powell County
Width restrictions in place on part of Mountain Parkway
Gas prices nearing $5/gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties
Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties