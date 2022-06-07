Backroads of Appalachia to launch app that will benefit tourism in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have been looking for a guide for local trails, restaurants or other fun things to do in the region, soon enough there will be an app for that.

Backroads of Appalachia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting motorsports in the region all while improving local tourism and economy, will be launching the Backroads of Appalachia app on Friday, June 10.

“It covers 33 counties in Eastern Kentucky, three counties in southern West Virginia and two counties in southwest Virginia,” said Backroads of Appalachia Director Erik Hubbard.

This free mobile application is accessible for iPhone and Android users and will be suited for motorsport enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

“Its sole purpose in life is to bring people from the outside of our region into our region with turn-by-turn navigation that supports all local mom and pop businesses,” Hubbard added.

The app was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

