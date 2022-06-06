Summer pattern returns along with scattered storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the showers of the middle and late last week, we had an absolutely fantastic weekend with low humidity, comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine! However, as the work week wears on, we’re keeping an eye on the return of showers and storms to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s been dry for much of the day today, but showers and storms will start to work back in from west to east tonight as we watch a system push in this evening and overnight. Low to mid 60s with showers and storms pushing through during the overnight hours.

More showers and storms will be with us into the daytime hours on Tuesday as a broad trough sets up across the Ohio Valley, allowing the first of several disturbances to ride along it and bring us the threat for showers and thunderstorms. We’re warm again with daytime highs in the middle 80s. Back to lower 60s overnight as scattered showers and storms continue.

Midweek and Beyond

Well, it’s truly a summer-like pattern when we have threats for showers and storms every afternoon as our series of disturbances work through the region. It’s not necessarily an all-day rain, but showers and storms will be possible at any time during the day. Increased cloud cover keeps Wednesday cooler, in the lower 80s.

Perhaps a bit of a break as we head into Thursday and Friday, with only slight rain chances returning to the picture for the end of the work week. Sunshine will keep us slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and storms are back for the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

