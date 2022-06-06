Steamy start to the first full week of June, rain chances return late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a summer-like start to the week, but rain chances will take us back into spring at times with temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Look for some sunshine to start your Monday, but clouds will start to roll in by this afternoon and tonight. Stray rain chances return this evening before becoming more widespread overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s before falling into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning. Make sure you have your rain gear handy after dark if you plan to be out.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks a bit soggy at times with scattered chances for showers and storms off and on throughout the day. That rain will cool us down into the low 80s for highs. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, so make sure you have a way to get any weather alerts if they are issued. Those chances will continue into Tuesday night. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday looks a little on the dreary side too with more chances for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will stay close to the 80-degree mark there too.

The sunshine returns on Thursday, but the scattered chances for rain linger. The little bit of sun will all us to bump into the low 80s for highs.

We head right back toward the 80-degree mark on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered chances for showers and storms sticking around.

Have a good week and stay dry!

