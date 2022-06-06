Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox announced she would be entering her name into the gubernatorial race.

On May 26, Maddox shared a tweet that said a “special announcement” would be coming on June 6.

On June 6, a candidacy website was launched for Maddox’s campaign. She also changed her Twitter biography to say “Candidate for Governor”. She also changed her header to a candidacy banner.

You can see her Twitter page here.

The June 6 “announcement” is scheduled for 6 p.m.

