Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox announced she would be entering her name into the gubernatorial race.
On May 26, Maddox shared a tweet that said a “special announcement” would be coming on June 6.
On June 6, a candidacy website was launched for Maddox’s campaign. She also changed her Twitter biography to say “Candidate for Governor”. She also changed her header to a candidacy banner.
The June 6 “announcement” is scheduled for 6 p.m.
