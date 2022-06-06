Plea agreement reached in case against woman accused in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea agreement has been reached in the case against a woman charged with a deadly Lexington crash.

Sequoyah Collins was facing a murder charge for the death of a 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk when she crashed into another car. That crash injured two people and killed Alexia.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say Collins has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and DUI.

The manslaughter will carry a sentence of 15 years. The assault counts and first-degree wanton endangerment carry five-year sentences. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say first-degree manslaughter is a “violent offense” and the offender must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

“So many states, including ours, don’t treat driving under the influence like a violent and potentially deadly crime that it is. In this case it was a deadly crime, it was a deadly choice,” said Alex Otte, president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Otte said while murder is often initially charged in these cases, she believes manslaughter is the most appropriate charge.

Otte said she’s waiting to see what sentencing will bring, but she’s hopeful that this sets a precedent for similar cases here in the commonwealth.

“Sometimes 32 years doesn’t mean 32 years. But I will say that with these charges I can hope that this person will be held accountable for their actions,” Otte said.

After a years-long legal process, this case is nearing finality. But Otte pointed out the impact on the families affected will remain.

“For my family and for the families that have lost. There will never really be closure because they will never get their loved one back. They will never recover from many of the injuries they suffer, but this is the next step,” Otte said.

The sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

