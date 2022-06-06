Pike County returns to red after recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recently, the CDC and Pike County Health Department have reported that Pike County has returned to the red with 101 new cases in the last seven days and 141 active cases as of June 5.

Although the numbers do not look promising, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley says there is an explanation for the sudden spike. An outbreak at a local skilled nursing facility.

“This last week we went from yellow to orange, or red, and so our recommendations changed slightly,” said Riley. “Mostly, that is contributed, in all likelihood, to an outbreak in a local skilled nursing facility.”

Riley also said, although a majority of new cases were in a congregational setting, it is still important to follow CDC guidelines while out and about and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Wear your mask when you’re indoors,” said Riley, “Get your booster folks, get your booster, and if you’ve been exposed and develop symptoms, or you have COVID-19 symptoms, get a test.”

Riley also suggested calling a trusted doctor or Pike County Health Department if you have questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines, or boosters.

“Call your local health department and speak to the source or call your provider and talk to them about whether you’re eligible,” said Riley. “You can go to cdc.gov and it’s fairly clear-cut information there for the public.”

The Pike County Health Department offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines and boosters Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. You can also call and schedule an appointment at (606) 509-5500 or visit pikecountyhealth.com for more information.

