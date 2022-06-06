Mount Vernon staple reopens after two-year pandemic closure

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being closed for two years because of the pandemic, the Christian Appalachian Project has reopened its thrift store in Mount Vernon.

The store, Grateful Threadz, has been a staple in the Mount Vernon community since the doors first opened in 2008. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors in March 2020 but those doors are opening once again.

The store offers affordable clothing and household items to families in the community.

Although they were forced to close the store doors due to the pandemic, the donations never stopped coming in.

Volunteers worked with churches and schools in the community to continue to support local families. They gathered 200 prom dresses for students, helped individuals get the clothing required for their jobs and more.

Now that the store has reopened, customers are thrilled.

“Really, we’re excited today. We were here before 9 o’clock, sat in the car ate breakfast, had a drink, scared to death somebody would beat us in there, and three people did. We hit the door and hollered ‘I’m home,’” said customers Williametta French & Linda McClure. “We would come down before they closed, two or three times a week. Get good bargains. This is a great place. Love it.”

Whether they call this store their home or today was their first time walking through the door, every customer we met has been over the moon that Grateful Threadz is open again.

