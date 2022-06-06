KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

BLEDSOE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials announced the arrest of a Harlan County man on several drug charges, including trafficking and DUI, on Monday.

On June 4, troopers made a traffic stop in the Bledsoe Community of County. According to a release, troopers said they saw a bag of what they thought was marijuana in plain sight.

After a search of the car, troopers said they found marijuana, other illegal drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.

Lawrence Lucus, 39, was arrested and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, DUI, no insurance, no registration plates and no operator’s license.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.