KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLEDSOE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials announced the arrest of a Harlan County man on several drug charges, including trafficking and DUI, on Monday.
On June 4, troopers made a traffic stop in the Bledsoe Community of County. According to a release, troopers said they saw a bag of what they thought was marijuana in plain sight.
After a search of the car, troopers said they found marijuana, other illegal drugs and more than $14,000 in cash.
Lawrence Lucus, 39, was arrested and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, DUI, no insurance, no registration plates and no operator’s license.
