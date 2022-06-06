Kentucky Blood Center opens new Southern Ky. location

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center serves 70 hospitals.

Donation centers like the new location in Corbin help keep supply in stock.

”We like to have a three day supply of blood on our shelves at all times,” said Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center. “We have been at a one day or less supply for the better part of two years now.”

Blood center officials said they have learned donors are comfortable going to donor centers.

”That’s why we decided to kind of change our game plan,” she said. “Make sure we’re putting donor centers in convenient places for donors to come out.”

Sunday, Thomas was the very first donor at the new location.

”It’s exciting, I’m definitely nervous though,” she said.

She is no stranger to donating blood, she said she donates every 56 days because a blood donation saved her life.

”I’ve had a blood transfusion myself, and I feel like if somebody saved my life, why shouldn’t I save someone else’s,” Thomas said.

”I’ve worked in the medical field, and I’ve seen a lot of lives been saved by blood,” she said. “It’s just so simple anybody can do it.”

Thomas is donating O-negative blood. It is considered a ‘universal’ type safe to use with any patient regardless of their own blood type.

Center officials said they see O-negative a lot in Southern Kentucky. Which is one of the reasons why they chose Corbin for their new location.

”In a trauma situation at a hospital, when they don’t have time to type a patients blood, they’re going to give them O-negative blood until they can get to that point,” said Brajuha.

