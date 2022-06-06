Glasgow veteran given free flight and tour of DC monuments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow veteran got a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

Honor Flight Bluegrass took Staff Sergeant Bobby Dawsey, along with several other Kentucky veterans, on a charter flight to Washington, D.C. for the day.

Veterans were greeted with song and dance on the airport, taken around D.C. in private buses, and given tours of the many veterans memorials in the nation’s capitol.

“Everything was well coordinated and the people were so nice,” Dawsey said, “I met so many veterans that I would never have had an opportunity to meet had I not been on this flight and I thank everybody for what they’ve done.”

Dawsey urges people to donate to the Honor Flight Bluegrass to help sponsors who have to pay their own way for the trip.

To make a donation, or for more information on honor flight bluegrass, visit the organizations website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.