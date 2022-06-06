Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

Police said that the 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area.
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn(TBI)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday.

Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022.

Lewis Chapel is in between Soddy-Daisy and Dunlap, Tennessee.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dunn a short time later.

Police said that Dunn is a white female, has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5′7″, 120 pounds.

Police did not know which way she was heading when she was last seen.

If you have any information or spot Allie Dunn, call the Sequatchie County’s Sheriff’s Office at 423-949-7750 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

