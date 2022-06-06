Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Walters GM Automall and McCoy Motorsports were both reportedly vandalized.

On the Walters GM Facebook page, a post, with pictures of the man who reportedly vandalized the property, asked people in the area to contact the business with any information.

If you recognize the man, you can call 606-268-9489 or message Walters GM on Facebook.

Mike McCoy also shared images and videos from McCoy Motorsports where he said two people might have been responsible for vandalism on Saturday night.

