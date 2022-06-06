AG Daniel Cameron introduces opioid settlement commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron introduced the members of a new opioid settlement commission.

The new commission will decide how to spend the more than $480 million settlement concerning the opioid crisis in Kentucky.

“Hold opioid companies accountable for their role in exasperating this crisis,” said Cameron.

“I hate to say its well deserved because it has a bad story in why it is deserved. But at the next of the day it is great to see something positive coming from that,” said Kevin Horn of the Isaiah House.

The CDC reported that Kentucky had a more than 13.5% increase in overdose deaths in the last year.

Horn has seen a lot of the damage caused by opiates firsthand in the Commonwealth.

“Fentanyl is obviously a huge factor in that. The fact it’s so readily available,” he said.

The settlement commission has not held its first meeting yet, so the spending plan has not been decided yet.

“Ultimately we are excited about any resource that will allow us to better serve those that are struggling with substance abuse disorder,” said Horn.

The commission is made up of lawmakers, cabinet members, and others who said they have seen the problem with addiction first hand.

“I’ve spent 40 years in the trenches in independent pharmacies so I know what it’s like on the front lines. One day I had 5 people arrested. One day I had my life threatened,” said Representative Kevin Bentley.

