Scattered showers and storms return for the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because scattered showers and storms return to the mountains for the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Most of us stay dry and partly cloudy through tonight. There is a small chance of a pop-up shower, especially west of I-75. However, the majority of us will remain dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Our forecast begins to change by Monday. The first half of Monday looks dry and warm. High temperatures reach the mid-and-low-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms start moving back into the region by the late afternoon and evening hours. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some heavier downpours and gusty winds will be possible.

Scattered showers continue into Monday night. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky with low temperatures falling into the mid-60s.

Soggy Work Week... At Times

Rain chances stick around for most of the work week ahead.

We remain partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows bottoming out in the lower-60s.

On Thursday, isolated showers will be possible. We stay partly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Isolated showers stick around into Friday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s, with lows bottoming out in the upper-50s.

Rain chances continue on Saturday. Highs look much cooler! Temperatures top out in the lower-70s, with lows dipping into the mid-and-lower-50s.

Sunday is looking nice! Seasonal temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.