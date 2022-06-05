Advertisement

WonderFest makes weekend return to Louisville

By Julia Huffman and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WonderFest made its return to Louisville over the weekend, bringing a bit of Hollywood behind-the-scenes magic along with it.

The event was held on June 4 and 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and featured Hollywood actors, directors, designers and more.

Crowds gathered in over the weekend to see hundreds of sci-fi models built by hobbyists from around the country.

“A friend of ours told us about it happening this weekend, we had never been before. My husband is very into all the superheroes, all the comic stuff, my daughter is into the Jurassic Park things,” guest Kari Thomas said.

WonderFest was originally created in Louisville and has grown to be one of the biggest hobby events in the U.S. over the last 33 years.

”If you’re a geek, you’re a nerd, you’re a sci-fi kid, then this is the place you want to be,” the head of the festival, Melinda Angstrom said.

Some guests in attendance for this year’s event include screenwriter, director, and author Nicholas Meyer. Meyer is well known for his work directing “Time After Time,” “The Day After,” “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” and more.

”When you are a little kid, and you got your models, and you watch your movies, you’re kind of all alone,” film writer Ron MacCloskey said. “And then you come to a convention like this, and you see thousands of people that all had that same interest that you had as a kid.”

Additional WonderFest activities included a gathering of life-size “Lost in Space” robot replicas, as well as a life-sized replica of the Jupiter 2 flight deck.

For more information, click or tap here.

