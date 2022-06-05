Advertisement

‘Katie’s Ride’ helps amputees receive prosthetics

Katie Eddington lost her leg after a lawnmower accident when she was six years old.
Katie Eddington lost her leg after a lawnmower accident when she was six years old.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - “Car people stick together,” said Katie’s Ride participant Shannon Steenbergen.

Sunday, nearly one hundred “car people” came together to go for a ride, Katie’s Ride.

“We heard about Katie’s plight a few years ago and decided to put on a cruise to help the family,” said event organizer Terry Malin.



“We used Fifty Legs for her first running blade and so every year at this ride, they really come up with enough money to sponsor one family, which doesn’t just change one kid’s life it changes the whole family’s life,” said Katie’s mom, Samantha Eddington.

The Fifty Legs Foundation provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford. Drivers say the reason they participate in Katie’s ride is simple.

“It’s a really important cause,” said participant Tracy Boller. “Anything with kids obviously is a plus,” said participant Kevin Flatter.

The ride starts at Yates Elementary School, heads up US 68 to Paris and ends at Evan’s Orchard in Georgetown.

A live auction was held with all proceeds benefitting the Fifty Legs Foundation. Many auction items were donated by late Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon.

“Last year he was responsible for about half of the auction which is sometimes responsible for about half the money raised so it’s a big deal,” said event organizer Ben Lay.

“He was a big part of it, we’re sad that he’s not here today but he’s in our hearts,” said event organizer Terry Malin.

