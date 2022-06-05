Johnson County community mourns death of firefighter

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Johnson County are mourning the death of a beloved firefighter.

64-year-old Gary D. Melvin died Friday at his home.

Melvin had more than 25 years of dedicated service to the Paintsville Fire Department and to the people of Paintsville and Johnson County.

“After a courageous battle against cancer, the signal 5-5-5-5 was sounded for Paintsville Firefighter (Retired), Gary Melvin, Unit 109, signifying the Almighty had called a brother, a father, a husband and a friend home,” a post read on the Oil Springs Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

Visitation was scheduled for Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, another visitation service is scheduled to start at Noon on Sunday at Preston Funeral Home.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of the Preston Funeral Home.

Burial will be Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Staffordsville.

