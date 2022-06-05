Advertisement

Former Hyden mayor dies at 78

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-time mayor of the City of Hyden died on Friday.

78-year-old Eugene Stewart died at the Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden.

Stewart served as mayor from 1994 until 2006.

Prior to his mayoral stint, he served several terms on the Hyden City Council.

As the mayor of Hyden, Stewart obtained a $3 million upgrade and renovation to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, secured new sidewalks and streetlights, acquired a city police force of five full-time officers and was instrumental in the early negotiations for the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Southeast.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Chapel in Hyden.

The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hyden Masonic Lodge #664 or the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Kentucky-Indiana Chapter.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash, names released
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
36-year-old Wiley Gambrell was arrested in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit
The lawsuit to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.
Hoskins Cemetery relocation lawsuit dismissed
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

Candles
Johnson County community mourns death of firefighter
First ever Mine Made Adventure Park Bluegrass Festival takes place in Knott County
WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight