Former Hyden mayor dies at 78

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-time mayor of the City of Hyden died on Friday.

78-year-old Eugene Stewart died at the Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden.

Stewart served as mayor from 1994 until 2006.

Prior to his mayoral stint, he served several terms on the Hyden City Council.

As the mayor of Hyden, Stewart obtained a $3 million upgrade and renovation to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, secured new sidewalks and streetlights, acquired a city police force of five full-time officers and was instrumental in the early negotiations for the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Southeast.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Chapel in Hyden.

The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hyden Masonic Lodge #664 or the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Kentucky-Indiana Chapter.

