‘Fishing With Kids’ event casts off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The eighth-annual ‘Fishing With Kids’ event cast off in Pikeville on Saturday.

The event, hosted each year by local tattoo artist Chad Webb, invited kids to start the weekend with a splash.

Local partners provided attendees with free fishing rods and more, giving families a day by the water without the worries of buying their own supplies.

Webb said it is not the fish that catch his attention, but the way the event really hooks families.

”You know, I see a lot of people continue to fish after the event, and I think it really kickstarts a love for the sport after this, you know, and it’s something they can do always,” Webb added.

Webb estimated around 300 kids attended this year’s event.

He said he has seen similar events pop up across the region, and he is happy to see so many families out fishing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.