Corbin’s 7th annual Burger Week starts Monday

Old Town Grill's Farmhouse Burger.
Old Town Grill's Farmhouse Burger.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A place known for chicken is showcasing it’s other specialty in its seventh annual Burger Week.

“This week is all about giving our local chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Executive Director at Kentucky Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said.

Nine restaurants in Corbin will be participating in Burger Week, each spending weeks preparing the perfect burger.

“It’s the ultimate foody event,” Monhollen said.

For local restaurant Old Town Grill, that is the Farmhouse Burger -- a burger with a breakfast twist.

“Well each year we sample things trying to figure out something new to do for the contest and a fried egg on a burger is just amazing,” Old Town Grill manager Michelle Andrews said.

Andrews feels the Farmhouse Burger can take home the award that people in the area vote to give out to the best burger each year.

“It stands so tall and...oh my gosh...everyone who has tried...we gave out samples and everyone who’s tried it is like ‘oh my god’ the flavors just mix...they’re wonderful,” she said.

Corbin’s Burger Week is Monday-Friday and each specialty burger will be six dollars.

