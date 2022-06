LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the 15th Region seed for the third straight year, the Lady Eagles lost 10-0 in five innings to Ballard.

The Ballard Lady Bruins will face defending state runners-up Daviess County in the quarterfinals June 10 at 8 p.m. at UK’s John Cropp Stadium.

