Some turning to bikes amid record-high gas prices
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some, pain at the pump has turned into pedal power.

Bicycle shop owners have seen an increase in bike purchases recently because of those high gas prices.

One young man who wants to work in food delivery, and believes his job will be more efficient if he just hops on a bike.

“Now with gas prices on the rise you’ve got people looking for an alternative means of transportation. That could be with a regular bike where you’re just pedaling normally to and from work, or with an electric bike where you’ve got some assistance,” Isaac Oliver said.

Customers are looking for those e-bikes. You barely pedal, and with assistance from the electronics in the bike, you can travel as fast as some cars in stop and go traffic, up to 28 miles per hour.

Oliver, 19, believes pedaling is his best direction working in food delivery, so gas won’t cut into his profits.

“I don’t think I would be able to do that much delivery and pay for all the gas and make a meaningful amount of money,” Oliver said.

Lexington has an image of being a bike-friendly city, but his mom worries about his safety on high-volume traffic areas.

“It’s always concerning when you have children, you know, but it’s concerning when they get in a car when they get their license,” she said.

Some of those e-bikes can cost $3,000-$5,000. Oliver believes it’s worth the investment.

