Quiet weekend ahead, unsettled weather pattern next week

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather looks calm and comfortable for the first weekend in June; however, scattered showers and storms return by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Calm weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s.

Another beautiful day is in store on Sunday! Most of us remain dry and partly cloudy. There is a small chance of a stray shower, but the vast majority of us will be dry. High temperatures will be warmer as we reach the low-and-mid-80s by the afternoon.

The forecast does not change much into Sunday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Returns

The forecast begins to change as we get into next week.

We remain partly cloudy and warm on Monday. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the evening and overnight. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-60s.

Scattered showers continue into Tuesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will not be an all-day washout; however, passing showers will be possible. Highs reach the lower-80s, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but it will NOT be an all-day washout. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast remains unsettled towards the end of the work week, too.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Thursday under a partly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Once again, isolated showers and storms look possible on Friday. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

