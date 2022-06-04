Inaugural 5K Louisville H.E.R.O. held in honor of fallen military personnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 200 people signed up to participate in the inaugural 5K Louisville H.E.R.O. – Honor Earned. Remembrance Owed. – Run/Walk/Ruck Saturday morning in honor of fallen military personnel.

Held at the University of Louisville Track Stadium, the event honors all military personnel who died while serving as well as those who died because they have borne the battle, the release said.

Proceeds raised will benefit the newly established University of Louisville’s Veteran and Dependent Scholarship Fund as well as Veterans Club Inc., according to the release.

The family-friendly event welcomed participants of all fitness levels, ages and abilities. The 5K route began at the track and field stadium, leading participants through the University of Louisville’s campus, then back to finish on the track.

All finishers received a commemorative coin and the top male and female age-group finishers received an award as well.

