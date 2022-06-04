Hazard falls to McCracken County in state tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs’ season has come to an end in the first round of the state tournament.

“Our guys have to play better defense and we know it, sun was a little bit of a problem but they dealt with it too but I cannot fault my kids, they just kept battling and battling,” said head coach John Meehan. “The walks got the best of us and we gave them a lot of runs, other than that, we’ve had a great season, we’re going to bring back a pretty darn good team next season.”

McCracken County defeated Hazard 16-9. The Mustangs will play the winner of Johnson Central-Campbell County on June 4 at 8:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

