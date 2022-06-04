First ever Mine Made Adventure Park Bluegrass Festival takes place in Knott County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Mine Made Adventure Park Bluegrass Festival kicked off in Knott County on Thursday, bringing in more than a dozen bluegrass groups over a three-day span.

“We’re proud to showcase our guys, our local Knott County people right here and folks coming to see them play,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson.

Event coordinator and bluegrass performer Jeff Clair said showcasing the talent these mountains have to offer is the festival’s main mission. A mission they hope to repeat in the years to come.

“Its been able to help them quite a bit and we’re just pleased to have this event, the first annual event, and based on the way its turned out, and the support we’ve had from the community and the other musicians, we were hoping to make it something we can do for several years,” said Clair.

Dobson said that he is excited to expand the Mine Made Adventure Park in this way, and to bring in a different audience to enjoy the area.

“It’s really heartwarming to see so many people come to Knott County every weekend to ride our ATV park, to come to our bluegrass shows, and the different events that we host up here,” he said.

Festival organizers added that the shelter in which the festival was held was finished only days before the festival began and took two weeks to complete.

Dobson said he is excited to see the other ways the space can be utilized in the future.

To check out the park’s upcoming events, you can visit the Knott County Tourism Facebook page or the Mine Made Adventure Park and Campground Facebook page.

