Advertisement

Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight

Kameron May fell through a skylight in April
Kameron May fell through a skylight in April
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kameron May fell through a skylight in April. Fire officials say he had gotten on the roof of a condemned Winchester building, didn’t see a skylight and fell through.

He has been in the ICU with a serious brain injury for weeks. May’s family says he is stable and showing small signs of improvement every day.

Basketball teams from across Kentucky and parts of West Virginia gathered in Winchester Saturday for a tournament benefitting May and his family.

May is described by loved ones as a fighter, on and off the basketball court. He plays basketball, football and baseball but basketball is his passion. His loved ones say a basketball tournament is the perfect way to show support for him and his family.

“He really loves basketball and I enjoy basketball. I coach Kam and then I coach his sister right here so what better way to do that then to bring the kids out to play basketball, bring the community out,” said family friend Bo Harris.

“It really kind of sheds a light on our community here in Winchester and shows that people are really reaching out and it’s not just in a local community, it’s the basketball community as a whole,” said tournament attendee Gary Smith.

May’s family says they have received an outpouring of support.

“It’s been really amazing the amount of support and love that people have shown to Kameron. People that don’t even know him. His mom and I get texts and messages all the time from people we’ve never met, that we don’t know, from other states, people from other countries even are reaching out and telling us that they’re praying for Kameron. So it’s just overwhelming, but amazing at the same time,” said May’s grandmother Sharon Davis.

Clark County Athletics is still collecting donations for May and his family. You can find out how to donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash, names released
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
36-year-old Wiley Gambrell was arrested in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The lawsuit to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.
Hoskins Cemetery relocation lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
Ice Box is a local shaved ice shop that supports those fighting addiction.
Addiction treatment organizations take part in Recovery Fair hosted by Rebound Center
Many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet after the pandemic.
Kentucky, Indiana businesses seeking ways to decrease staffing shortages
“Hiring now” and “help wanted” signs are posted outside restaurants across the commonwealth.
Kentucky, Indiana businesses seeking ways to decrease staffing shortages