Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kameron May fell through a skylight in April. Fire officials say he had gotten on the roof of a condemned Winchester building, didn’t see a skylight and fell through.

He has been in the ICU with a serious brain injury for weeks. May’s family says he is stable and showing small signs of improvement every day.

Basketball teams from across Kentucky and parts of West Virginia gathered in Winchester Saturday for a tournament benefitting May and his family.

May is described by loved ones as a fighter, on and off the basketball court. He plays basketball, football and baseball but basketball is his passion. His loved ones say a basketball tournament is the perfect way to show support for him and his family.

“He really loves basketball and I enjoy basketball. I coach Kam and then I coach his sister right here so what better way to do that then to bring the kids out to play basketball, bring the community out,” said family friend Bo Harris.

“It really kind of sheds a light on our community here in Winchester and shows that people are really reaching out and it’s not just in a local community, it’s the basketball community as a whole,” said tournament attendee Gary Smith.

May’s family says they have received an outpouring of support.

“It’s been really amazing the amount of support and love that people have shown to Kameron. People that don’t even know him. His mom and I get texts and messages all the time from people we’ve never met, that we don’t know, from other states, people from other countries even are reaching out and telling us that they’re praying for Kameron. So it’s just overwhelming, but amazing at the same time,” said May’s grandmother Sharon Davis.

Clark County Athletics is still collecting donations for May and his family. You can find out how to donate by clicking here.

