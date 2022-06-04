Addiction treatment organizations take part in Recovery Fair hosted by Rebound Center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations that specialize in addiction treatment took part in a Recovery Fair hosted by Hazard’s Rebound Center at Perry County Park on Saturday.

Each organization lined up at the park, giving away treats and trying to show those fighting addiction that they have support.

“People feel like it’s hopeless in this area and we just want to all get together and spread the word that you can recover from it,” Quick Response Team Director Sandra Boucher said.

That is a step the area hesitated to take not long ago. Now that recovery has become more public, people fighting addiction feel more support.

“By it being public like this now, it’s easier for people to come forward and admit that they need help and ask for that help and receive that help because there’s obviously a lot of different places where they can go get help,” recovering addict Sarah Cooper said.

And despite many different resources throughout the community, each organization works together to solve problems involving addiction.

“It’s a community of resources for all people,” SperoHealth nurse practitioner Samantha Lewis said.

