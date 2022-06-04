Advertisement

8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South Carolina.(Dunham Family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (Dunham Family) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina when a man randomly shot at passing vehicles.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on May 28.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was driving when the shooting happened. He was shot in the leg and expected to survive, while the boy’s mother was also in the car and wasn’t injured.

Officials said the family was from New Hampshire and were on vacation in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Montgomery Allen was arrested in the shooting and facing several charges, including murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Allen’s motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to investigators.

Copyright 2022 Dunham Family via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash, names released
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
36-year-old Wiley Gambrell was arrested in Laurel County Wednesday afternoon.
Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The lawsuit to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.
Hoskins Cemetery relocation lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
WATCH | Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles