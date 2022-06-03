Springlike temperatures and conditions return ... briefly

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can put your rain gear back up for a bit. It will not be needed for a few days.

Today and Tonight

While I think we’ll see some clouds for a little while this morning, the skies will clear to sunshine this afternoon. The best part? The rain is gone! Temperatures will be much cooler today and it will feel amazing out there with lower humidity. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s across the region. It will be the perfect day to head down to the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan or to do anything outside.

Tonight, look for clear skies and lows dipping into the low to mid-50s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see an upper 40 in some of the sheltered valleys.

Weekend Forecast

Both days look great condition-wise, but Saturday is the best feeling day of the two. Highs will top out around 80 with the lower humidity continuing to play a role. Sunday, the temperatures and dew points start to climb again. So long spring. Summer is back. I also can’t rule out a stray rain chance on Sunday, especially later in the day.

Lows drop into the 50s on Saturday night under clear skies and into the low 60s Sunday night under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms return Monday and linger much of next week. These look to be afternoon pop-ups in the heat of the day and heat is the key word. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s all the way through Thursday. We’re watching a possible late-week system that could move through Thursday night and cool us off a bit on Friday. We’ll keep you posted on that one!

Have a great weekend!

