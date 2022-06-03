Open discussions about improving foster care planned for Kentucky families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Virtual meetings will be held in June to discuss improving foster care in Kentucky following the passage of House Bill 1 four years ago.

The goal of HB1 was to fix problems with the foster care and adoption systems in Kentucky. The meetings are one of the reforms in the bill, which requires the Citizen Foster Care Review Boards across the state to hold at least two public meetings a year about the foster care system.

There will be regional meetings on June 6, 8, 14, and 16 and registration is required to take part.

Schedule:

JUNE 6, 2022 - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Register here

Counties: Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, LaRue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Metcalfe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren and Webster

JUNE 8, 2022 - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Register here

Counties: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe

JUNE 14, 2022 - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Register here

Counties: Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll, Fleming, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Kenton, Mason, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble

JUNE 16, 2022 - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Register here

Counties: Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Owsley, Scott and Woodford

