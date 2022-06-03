New horse tracks coming to Corbin and Williamsburg

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse tracks.

The new additions will feed into one of Kentucky’s most popular passions of horse racing.

At the end of 2021, officials with the Cumberland Mint track broke ground in Williamsburg.

In early 2022, Corbin broke ground with its track Cumberland Run.

The Vice President and General Manager of the Corbin and Williamsburg Racetrack, Henry Graffeo said there has been plans in the works for some time now.

”They had plans to expand what we had in Kentucky Downs years ago when they first bought it in ‘19,” said Graffeo, “so now we get to where we’re at now that they’ve expanded their footprint in Kentucky and are looking to do bigger and better things from a horse racing perspective and HHR.”

While the process has barely begun, both tracks are expected to be finished by the end of 2022, though no actual date has been set.

