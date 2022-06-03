Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being clocked riding a motorcycle nearly 65 MPH over the posted speed limit.

Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on U.S. 25 around two miles north of London.

Gambrell was clocked doing 119 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The arresting deputy also noted he was passing in a dangerous manner.

He was charged with speeding more than 26 MPH over the speed limit, reckless driving, driving too fast for traffic conditions, and improper passing. Gambrell was also wanted on outstanding charges of assault, strangulation, and fleeing or evading police.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

