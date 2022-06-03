Louisville training center teaches what to do during an active shooter situation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Do you know what to do if a gunman enters your work, school, or store?

Many people don’t, often asking themselves what they would do during an active shooting.

Rough Hands Training Center in Louisville said they always see a spike in interest in their active shooting defense training after mass shootings. And with the recent number of shootings around the country, interest is back up again.

“So many people lose their lives in these events waiting for help to arrive,” Jesse Walker, co-owner of Rough Hands said.

Some usual advice given to people during an active shooter situation is to run, hide and fight.

There’s a couple different strategies Rough Hands uses to confront the attacker. They have a few replicas of pistols and AR-15s that they train on.

“Our goal is to stop them from killing people,” Walker said. “One of the ways we can do that is by causing a malfunction in the weapon. We know by covering up the ejection port causes it to not cycle properly, so that that next round never comes up.”

They also showed how to take down a shooter. A person starts by putting their shoulder beneath the attacker’s waist and then pushing them down.

After taking the shooter down, Walker said to do anything and everything possible to neutralize them.

Rough Hands covers running and fighting, but they add one more thing, helping.

“We are really primarily dealing with how to keep blood in the body in this sort of traumatic event,” Walker said. “We’re talking about using tourniquets, packing wounds, usually things like chest seals for thoracic injuries.”

Walker said the combination of confronting an attacker and being able to care for the wounded greatly reduces deaths.

“We have these tools available to us,” Walker said. “We’ve gotten really good over the last couple of decades at keeping people alive, even in the event of ballistic trauma. Being able to get this skillset and these tools to civilians and these organizations is imperative, and it’s missing right now in a lot of places.”

Rough Hands trains individuals and organizations. They’re having another training event on June 18 for teenagers and older.

To sign up, visit the Rough Hands website.

