Advertisement

Little Flower Clinic opens shower trailer in Hazard

Shower trailer.
Shower trailer.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Little Flower Clinic is opening a shower trailer that is free to use for anyone in the community.

“This is just one way of giving back to the community and saying, ‘Come here, take a shower, feel good, see the providers, let us help make your day,” Little Flower Clinic CEO Ellen Vance said.

The shower had been used for post-disaster situations in the past. Now, the clinic hopes it can be used on a regular basis.

”We beg people. Come and utilize this program so that we can see that it’s needed and that it’s necessary,” Vance said.

This service fits the Little Flower Clinic’s mission to serve people at risk of homelessness.

”We are here to serve the underserved...the people who are at risk for homelessness. That’s what our whole mission is here at the Little Flower Clinic,” Nurse Practitioner Allyson Williams said.

The shower will be open every weekday throughout the month of June from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear stops state gas tax hike
3 hurt, building damaged in crash
3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

Latest News

New horse tracks coming to Corbin and Williamsburg
Crowds gather for a free concert in London, KY
Free concert happening in London on Friday
67th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan, we have more on day two
67th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan, we have more on day two
generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash