Little Flower Clinic opens shower trailer in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Little Flower Clinic is opening a shower trailer that is free to use for anyone in the community.

“This is just one way of giving back to the community and saying, ‘Come here, take a shower, feel good, see the providers, let us help make your day,” Little Flower Clinic CEO Ellen Vance said.

The shower had been used for post-disaster situations in the past. Now, the clinic hopes it can be used on a regular basis.

”We beg people. Come and utilize this program so that we can see that it’s needed and that it’s necessary,” Vance said.

This service fits the Little Flower Clinic’s mission to serve people at risk of homelessness.

”We are here to serve the underserved...the people who are at risk for homelessness. That’s what our whole mission is here at the Little Flower Clinic,” Nurse Practitioner Allyson Williams said.

The shower will be open every weekday throughout the month of June from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.