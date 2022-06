LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the 13th Region softball title for the first time in school history, the Corbin Redhounds lost in the first round.

Holy Cross (Louisville) shut out Corbin in an 8-0 win.

KHSAA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT



Corbin 0

Holy Cross 8



FINAL



Lady Hounds finish with a record of 20-14. — Anthony Sizemore (@AnthonyWYMT) June 3, 2022

The Lady Cougars will face the winner of Elizabethtown-McCracken County on June 10 at 2 p.m. at UK’s John Cropp Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.