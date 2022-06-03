KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a string of thefts and illegal drugs at homes in Pike and Floyd counties.

We are told police served a search warrant earlier this week at a home on Flora Street in Coal Run.

Troopers said their investigation began when surveillance video caught people from the house stealing from KSP property.

While at the home, police found the stolen items and large quantities of meth.

The theft investigation took detectives to another house in the Tram Community of Floyd County. Detectives found several guns along with meth, heroin and marijuana. Police also took prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,600 in cash from the home.

The list of those arrested and charged is below:

Timothy Cecil, 59, of Pikeville, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Aaron Caines, 28, of Betsy Layne, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tessa Belcher, 32, of Coal Run, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Rebecca Cecil, 38, of Pikeville, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Joshua Habern, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on a Parole Violation warrant.

Additional charges from this investigation are still pending.

You can report drug tips to Pikeville Post by calling 606-433-7711. You can remain anonymous.

