Kentucky official to back bill stopping ‘frivolous’ recount bids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’ll support legislation next year to only allow recount requests from candidates coming within 1 percentage point of the winner.

The Courier Journal reports that Adams spoke out after at least six losing Republican candidates from Kentucky’s May primary election filed petitions requesting an official recount of the vote.

It included requests from two candidates who lost by 36 percentage points and more than 2,000 votes.

The Republican secretary of state describes several of the recount requests as “frivolous.”

He will push for the legislation in next year’s legislative session.

