Advertisement

Kentucky official to back bill stopping ‘frivolous’ recount bids

Michael Adams, Secretary of State of Kentucky
Michael Adams, Secretary of State of Kentucky(Lauren Floyd)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’ll support legislation next year to only allow recount requests from candidates coming within 1 percentage point of the winner.

The Courier Journal reports that Adams spoke out after at least six losing Republican candidates from Kentucky’s May primary election filed petitions requesting an official recount of the vote.

It included requests from two candidates who lost by 36 percentage points and more than 2,000 votes.

The Republican secretary of state describes several of the recount requests as “frivolous.”

He will push for the legislation in next year’s legislative session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
generic crash
Two dead after Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear stops state gas tax hike
3 hurt, building damaged in crash
3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

Latest News

UK Markey Cancer Center hosts celebration of cancer survivors
UK Markey Cancer Center hosts celebration of cancer survivors
For some families, the weight of debt is heavy financially, physically, and mentally.
Make Ends Meet: Don’t let debt stress you out
HB1 was passed with a goal to address issues with foster care and adoption processes in Kentucky.
Open discussions about improving foster care planned for Kentucky families
New Danville superintendent has background in both education, law enforcement
WATCH | New Danville superintendent has background in both education, law enforcement
The Muhammad Ali Center announced a public awareness campaign to get Louisville legend Muhammad...
‘Get the champ a stamp’: Campaign begins to get Muhammad Ali’s image on USPS stamp