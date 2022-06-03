‘It’s hard to believe:’ Noah Thompson talks American Idol win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been almost two weeks since eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson walked away as the American Idol winner.

The Lawrence County native is back home still trying to process having a dream come true. He sat down with WKYT to talk about the whirlwind he’s lived since, his new song, and what’s next.

“It’s sunk in, it’s just kind of, it’s all just surreal to me, my grandma and everybody. It’s hard to believe man,” Thompson said.

Thompson stole the hearts of fans on American Idol. The down home, construction working young father used his voice and story to help him win the title.

“This was a dream, but wasn’t something I thought could be reality,” said Thompson.

It’s not lost on Thompson what his new found fame means to his hometown supporters.

“For me I think that’s what the coolest part about it, is I get to represent our little town and there is not much to it, but it’s home. Course I was proud of myself, but everybody was just proud,” said Thompson.

His new song, One Day Tonight, was released after the big win and has shot up the music charts.

“When it hit number one, I just couldn’t believe it, like people are loving that song. I even love the song, I really did, I fell in love with the song,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s win on Idol might not have been possible if not for his good buddy Arthur turning in his tape. So what does he think about the win?

“He’s extremely proud and he’s just looking forward to seeing what happens with all of this,” said Thompson.

As for Thompson, he’s taking it all in stride, relaxing back home and plotting out what’s next on his crazy journey.

“Hopefully get some more songs out, that’s what I’m looking forward to, try to write some songs and get back in the studio and all that, play some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he plans to be at CMA fest in Nashville next week.

You can watch WKYT’s Chad Hedrick’s full interview with Thompson below:

WATCH | Noah Thompson reflects on American Idol win with WKYT's Chad Hedrick

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.