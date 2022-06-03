Advertisement

Hoskins Cemetery relocation lawsuit dismissed

The lawsuit to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.
The lawsuit to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deputy clerk from the Clay County Circuit Court confirmed with WYMT that the lawsuit filed by Stella B. House to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery has been dismissed in its entirety.

A federal lawsuit, also filed by Stella B. House, was dismissed in February.

The issue caught attention when a group of protestors joined a Clay County Fiscal Court meeting to discuss and stop the potential move of the Hoskins Cemetery in July 2021.

School officials later responded with a written statement saying they were not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field, but rather, that “multiple families” had asked for Hoskins Cemetery to be moved and “their loved ones be relocated” after their multi-million dollar plans to renovate their fields were approved.

At one point, death threats were made towards school officials during the heated argument.

On July 14 2021, the resolution passed fiscal court and was moved to the state level.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Gov. Andy Beshear stops state gas tax hike
3 hurt, building damaged in crash
3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash
Dewey Lagoon in Prestonsburg
Dewey Lagoon in Prestonsburg to open this weekend
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Springlike temperatures and conditions return ... briefly
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
KSP charges several people in large Eastern Kentucky drugs, weapons bust
Dewey Lagoon in Prestonsburg
Dewey Lagoon in Prestonsburg to open this weekend
Campbell County Animal Shelter gets new funding.
A one year fix: Campbell Co. Animal Shelter gets more county funding, but work still remains