‘Get the champ a stamp’: Campaign begins to get Muhammad Ali’s image on USPS stamp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center announced a public awareness campaign to get Louisville legend Muhammad Ali on a United States Postal Service stamp.

The Ali Center referenced a previous quote from the champ, who said “I should be a postage stamp. That’s the only way I’ll ever get licked.”

During an announcement on Friday, the Ali Center said it is working in collaboration with Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other officials to honor Ali on the sixth anniversary of his death.

“Well Muhammad, today, the Muhammad Ali Center, with the support of Mayor Greg Fischer, our board member Peter Villegas, and many others, we are here to announce that we have started the process to get the champ a stamp,” Marilyn Jackson, CEO and President of the Muhammad Ali Center said.

USPS’ stamp program is used to honor positive contributions to American life, history, culture and environment, according to a release.

Officials with the Ali Center said an application has been submitted to the USPS to use Ali’s likeness in a stamp. If approved, the postal service will decide on the image used for the stamp, which will be rolled out nationwide.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.