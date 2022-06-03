Advertisement

Gemma Parks introduced as Clay County girls basketball coach

Gemma Parks was introduced as Clay County girls basketball coach on Thursday.
Gemma Parks was introduced as Clay County girls basketball coach on Thursday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - For only the fourth time in school history, it’s the dawn of a new era for the Clay County Lady Tigers.

Gemma Parks was introduced as Clay County’s girls basketball coach Thursday night.

”I consider it an honor, a privilege to have this opportunity,” Parks said. “I played here all through my high school career plus some middle school. I got to coach the middle school program here and it’s been an honor. It’s been a privilege. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

Parks played for the Lady Tigers before playing at Alice Lloyd. She has recently been a middle school coach and teacher within the Clay County Schools system.

