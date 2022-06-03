Gemma Parks introduced as Clay County girls basketball coach

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - For only the fourth time in school history, it’s the dawn of a new era for the Clay County Lady Tigers.

Gemma Parks was introduced as Clay County’s girls basketball coach Thursday night.

”I consider it an honor, a privilege to have this opportunity,” Parks said. “I played here all through my high school career plus some middle school. I got to coach the middle school program here and it’s been an honor. It’s been a privilege. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

Parks played for the Lady Tigers before playing at Alice Lloyd. She has recently been a middle school coach and teacher within the Clay County Schools system.

