Free concert happening in London on Friday

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in the London area and looking for something to do this weekend, this concert could be for you.

Starting at 7 p.m., the London Town Center, next to London Elementary, will be hosting a free concert.

The concert will be headlined by Clay Walker.

People were already gearing up and sitting in the yard early Friday afternoon.

