Free concert happening in London on Friday

Crowds gather for a free concert in London, KY
Crowds gather for a free concert in London, KY(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in the London area and looking for something to do this weekend, this concert could be for you.

Starting at 7 p.m., the London Town Center, next to London Elementary, will be hosting a free concert.

The concert will be headlined by Clay Walker.

People were already gearing up and sitting in the yard early Friday afternoon.

We will have more on the concert on WYMT this evening.

