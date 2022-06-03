Crash in Perry County leads to two deaths, road closed

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are getting reports that there was a crash near Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers highway in Perry County.

Perry County 911 confirmed that crews are still on scene and the road is closed.

Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed two people were killed in the crash. We do not know the identities of the people involved or if there were any other injuries at this time.

We will update this story as we get information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.