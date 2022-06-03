Campbell County remembers four-star General Carl Stiner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette native and military icon General Carl Stiner died at age 85. Stiner was a four-star general and served as the second Commander in Chief of the United States Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Stiner was born in LaFollette on Sept. 7, 1936, according to the Campbell County Veteran Affairs Office. During his time serving, Stiner was involved in the capture of terrorists in the Achille Lauro hijacking and helped with all special operations activities during Operation Desert Storm, the office said.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann took to Twitter to address Stiner’s passing, saying he was heartbroken to hear the news.

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of four-star general Carl Stiner.



General Stiner was a hero who bravely led our nation's troops into combat and represented the best of Tennessee, Campbell County, and LaFollette.



May God bless General Stiner and his family. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) June 2, 2022

Rep. Tim Burchett also released a statement, saying “hero just doesn’t quite cover it.”

God bless General Carl #Stiner. Hero just doesn’t quite cover it. pic.twitter.com/lsOH6B5Ynv — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 2, 2022

As Campbell County native, Sheriff Ronnie Goins remembered the great honor it was to call Stiner a friend.

“It could be about farming, could be about his tractors, could be about things going on in the world. We talked about my job duties a lot. We’d talk about that a lot and how tough it is.” said Goins as he recalls the conversations they had together.

Goins went on to call Stiner an “American hero” and “a staple here in Campbell County“.

Back in 2009, Stiner spoke with WVLT about his history of service, sharing a message the epitomizes how proud he was to serve.

“There’s things greater in life than material blessings and the greatest honor in my judgement that can be bestowed upon one is serving their country,” said Stiner in 2009.

Stiner also helped co-author the 2002 novel Shadow Warriors: Inside the Special Forces with Tom Clancy. He was also a recipient of the Freedom Foundation Award and the Distinguished Alumnus award from Tennessee Tech University, his alma mater. The Army ROTC offices at the university were renamed in his honor as the Carl W. Stiner Leadership Center.

