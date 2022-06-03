Advertisement

Beautiful weekend ahead

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous weather continues into the weekend with near-average temperatures, lower humidity and sunshine.

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay dry and mostly clear into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-50s. Patchy fog will be possible in spots, especially late tonight and early Saturday.

A beautiful start to the weekend is in store! We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. Temperatures will be near average in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Get out and enjoy!

Into Saturday night, the forecast does not change much. We stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Scattered Showers Return

The weather looks mostly dry on Sunday. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s. However, scattered showers look to return by the next work week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Scattered showers stick around into Tuesday. Again, highs reach the low-and-mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

This “copy and paste” forecast looks to continue into Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible, with high temperatures in the lower-80s. Again, lows fall into the mid-60s.

Not many changes on Thursday. We remain under a mix of Sun and clouds, with scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

