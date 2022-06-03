67th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan, we have more on day two

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People are heading out to Harlan County for an Eastern Kentucky staple this weekend.

The 67th annual Poke Sallet Festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Harlan, and many people were ready to get out and enjoy the festivities.

“We had a wonderful crowd got very fortunate that there wasn’t any severe weather - it kind of dissipated as it got here, so, very thankful for that,” said Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

Mosely said there are more than 100 vendors scattered throughout the festival, and more than 65% of them are from Harlan County.

“We love serving our community, we keep our prices low because everybody should be able to come to the Poke Sallet festival and enjoy a healthy meal,” said Ashley Bledsoe with Taco Holler.

Bledsoe said this is her fourth year setting up at the festival.

The University of Kentucky’s Will Levis is set to be signing autographs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and offensive lineman Tashawn Manning also plans to sign autographs at the Harlan center on Saturday.

