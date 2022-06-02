UK signee Quentel Jones charged with battery in murder investigation

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WYMT) - A UK football signee is facing felony charges following a shooting.

Fort Valley Police in Georgia announced Thursday that Kentucky defensive line signee Quentel Jones has been arrested and charged with battery in connection to a May 14 murder case.

The May 14 incident resulted in the death of a man named Brandon Godwin. Jones’ brother Tyler has been charged with aggrivated assault and posessing a firearm while committing a crime.

UK Athletics says they are aware and monitoring the situation. Jones signed with the Wildcats in December.

